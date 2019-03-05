LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Each week, we feature a pet up for adoption at the Little Rock Animal Village, and Betty Robb from Friends of the Animal Village is here with Betty and Veronica.

These two little girls are 10 weeks old and are super sweet! They just got out of foster care and love to be held.

Betty and Veronica are camera shy like every first-timer, but they were calm, cool and collected the entire time!

The Little Rock Animal Village is located at 4500 Kramer Street, if you would like to stop by and give these babies a home!

For adoption information, call 501-376-3067 or click here.