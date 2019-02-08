Every week we showcase an animal from the Little Rock Animal Village that is up for adoption. Leslie Taylor with Friends of the Animal Village joins us this morning with Rocket.

Rocket is about 15 pounds and is close to being a year old!

One look into those puppy dog eyes and you will want to take him home. He is a perfect little boy and is even house broken!

He loves rides in the car and gets along fine with other dogs. What more can you ask for? He even comes with all his shots, he's neutered and microchipped!

If you want to dopt little Rocket, you can stopp by the Little Rock Animal Village located at 4500 Kramer Street. For adoption information, call 501-376-3067 or click here.