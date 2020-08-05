LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Although the adoption process during the pandemic may be a little different, Blizzard is ready to find a forever home.

This 3-year-old domestic short hair cat is very friendly and has a "very boop-able nose."

Blizzard is comfortable with dogs, as long as the dog is comfortable with cats too.

You can now adopt Blizzard at the Little Rock Animal Village.

All you have to do is fill out an application and email it. Once you are approved, you can drive over and LRAV will provide curbside pick-up for your new pet.

