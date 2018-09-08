BRYANT, Ark. (KTHV) - The Bryant Animal Control and Adoption Center has announced a self-imposed quarantine in attempts to contain a respiratory illness in the dog population of the shelter.

The center will not be allowing dogs to be adopted or brought to the shelter, in attempts to contain the disease from spreading.

According to the press release, last week a veterinarian euthanized a 3-month-old puppy last week in hopes of mitigating the potential spread of the illness. However, this week two other dogs began to show signs of the illness.

Director of Animal Control Tricia Power said the symptoms, coughing, lethargy and discharge from the nose, are unlike anything they've seen before in the shelter. At this time, the shelter is unsure of what's causing the animals to become ill.

The department will announce when they plan to reopen on their social media pages.

© 2018 KTHV