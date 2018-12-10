LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Each week, we feature a pet up for adoption at the Little Rock Animal Village. Remember Bella? The Siamese kitten who had a sister? Well meet Callie, the sister!

Callie is much smaller than Bella, but has a similar personality. She's irresistibly adorable, sweet as sugar and just a furry ball of love.

Usually at eight weeks, kittens are ready to be adopted. But, with Callie's case, she's not quite big enough yet.

In a couple of more weeks, Callie will become spayed then she can finally be adopted.

Little Rock Animal Village is hosting a foster training on Wednesday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. Future foster parents will be able to learn all about fostering dogs and cats, and what's expected in the process.

If you have it in your heart or it's something you've thought about, don't hesitate. ADOPT!

