LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Every week we showcase an animal from the Little Rock Animal Village that is up for adoption.

Betsy Robb joined us this morning with Ruth!

Ruth is a siamese cat, she is about one year old, and she has had a litter of kittens.

If you would like to adopt Ruth, you can stop by the Little Rock Animal Village located at 4500 Kramer Street. For adoption information, call 501-376-3067 or click here.

The village will waive adoption fees this weekend for cats and kittens!

