Dog named 'Computer'? Arkansas animal shelter using unique names to attract adoptions

The Sherwood animal shelter is at full capacity, so they are creating unique names for the animals to get adopted.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Arkansas animal shelters are seeing full kennels as life returns to normal from the pandemic.

Sherwood Humane Animal Shelter is experiencing this issue and thinking outside the box to make sure their dogs and cats find forever homes.

Robin Breaux is the Director of Animal Services for Sherwood. She says there isn't a specific reason why there are so many animals coming into the shelter.

It's been a tricky situation for the shelter to have a building full of animals... and no one to come in and see them.

"It's been really hard on the dogs mainly because they sit in the kennel all day," said Patricia Coors with the Sherwood Humane Animal Shelter.

It is at full capacity and people are not allowed back into the building yet because of the pandemic. So, they've created a wall outside the building of adoptable animals with some creative names.

One dog is named Computer. It's a reference to Star Trek. Other animals have names like, Super Meat Boy, Professional Rumble Machine, Lavender Brown, and Nowhere Newsman.

All the names are inspired by pop culture.

"Movies, TV shows, cartoons... pretty much anything that I think would make someone giggle," said Coors.

And it's getting people's attention. While interviewing Computer, a couple came and adopted him!

"Very excited. We've been looking for a dog for quite a while," said Micco Moore and Karen Castillo who are Computer's new parents.