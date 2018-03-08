LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Ed is a two-month-old kitty who is ready for a forever home. He has all of his shots, is microchipped and is ready to go.

He even tried to get a hold of a mic to sing us a song.

He is at the Little Rock Animal Village, ready to be adopted!

Adult cat adoptions are free this weekend, Aug. 3 and 4. So go play with some cats in Joey's Playroom!

For adoption information, call 501-376-3067 or click here. The Little Rock Animal Village is located at 4500 Kramer Street.

© 2018 KTHV