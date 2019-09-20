LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Every week we showcase an animal from the Little Rock Animal Village that is up for adoption.

Betsy Robb joined us this morning with Flash!

Flash is a tuxedo kitten. He's about four months old and he loves to talk!

If you would like to adopt Flash, you can stop by the Little Rock Animal Village located at 4500 Kramer Street. For adoption information, call 501-376-3067 or click here.

Friends of the Animal Village will sponsor $15 microchipping for dogs and cats at Bass Pro Shops. This event will take place on Saturday, September 21 from 2 to 5 p.m.

