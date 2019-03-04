Surveillance video showing an owner leaving his dog behind on the side of the road in Faulkner County has pet lovers upset.

It all happened outside a home Sunday when the homeowner found the dog sitting on the porch 45 minutes after she was dumped.

"He put her out, she tried to go around to the other side to get back into the car,” Kim Miller said. "Her name is Betty Lou. We actually found out where she was adopted many years ago."

The 10-year-old dog was rescued and taken to see Veterinarian Kim Miller at Chenal Valley Animal Hospital. But Miller said this is not the first pet dumping she's seen this year. She also just took in a litter of puppies.

"Two days ago, one of my technicians happened to come across an emaciated mother lab with nine little puppies in Benton,” Miller said.

Miller said this time of year she sees more pets being dumped.

"I think now that the weather's better, people are feeling more opportunities to toss them out,” she said.

But she said that is not an excuse to abandon a pet. In Arkansas, it is a misdemeanor if you knowingly abandon any animal.

“It’s not just Arkansas it’s everywhere. There are so many places you can get help. Humane Societies. Shelters. A friend. Rescue groups. They’re easy to find. Just get online,” Miller said.

As for Betty Lou, she is now safe with her foster Sue Hibbs.

“She's got a pretty big tumor on the back but we're hoping it’s just a tumor,” Hibbs said.

Hibbs said Miller will be removing the tumor next week before she is put up for adoption. Hibbs said this is not the first abandoned dog she has cared for, and says there is always somebody out there who will take your pet if you can no longer care for them.

"There are people out there who will take these dogs. We will find a home for them. But this dog is 9 or 10 years old and she sat there for 45 minutes for that person who dumped her to come back and it’s just heartbreaking,” Hibbs said.

The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office said there have no police reports of the abandonment happening, but they said if the owner is caught they will likely be charged with a misdemeanor.