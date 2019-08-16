LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Every week we showcase an animal from the Little Rock Animal Village that is up for adoption. Betsy Robb with Friends of the Animal Village joins us this morning with Dean.

Dean is a dapper little guy who looks like he's wearing a tuxedo! He is adventurous and loves to explore.

He is a couple of months old, with a really soft coat. He sort of looks like he's wearing socks!

Dean is one of about 30 kittens available to adopt at the Animal Village.

The Little Rock Animal Village is always full and August is usually their highest intake month every year, and that is certainly going to be true again this year. So far they’ve taken in 221️ animals in the last two weeks alone.

As a municipal animal shelter that’s open-admission by law, they can’t control the number coming in, so they need your help with the number going out. They will be sponsoring adoption fees at the Little Rock Animal Village Friday, August 16 and Saturday, August 17.

Every animal that leaves the Animal Village is spayed or neutered, up to date on vaccinations, has been treated for any health concerns and now they’re even microchipped.

Friends of the Animal Village Please share!The ust is usually their highest intake month every year, and that is certainly going to be true again this year! So far they've taken in 221 animals in the last two weeks alone. As a municipal animal shelter that's open-admission by law, they can't control the number coming in, so they need your help with the number going out!

They are located at 4500 Kramer Street in Little Rock.