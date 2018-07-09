LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - He will SPIN you right 'round, baby! Spin is a year-and-a-half old dog who is ready to find his forever home.

Each week, THV11 features a pet up for adoption at the Little Rock Animal Village, and this week, Spin will have you turning circles, wanting to take him home.

Leslie Taylor from Friends of the Animal Village, said that Spin is some sort of a lab mixed with Chow because of his adorable black tongue.

Spin is a soft and sweet dog who has a love for everyone he meets!

He has all of his shots, is microchipped and is at the Little Rock Animal Village, ready to be adopted!

For adoption information on Spin or any other animal at the Little Rock Animal Village, call 501-376-3067 or click here. It is located at 4500 Kramer Street.

Friends of Animals is hosting a microchipping on Saturday, Sept. 8, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bass Pro Shops and Outlets of Little Rock. Any dog or cat can be microchipped for just $15.

© 2018 KTHV