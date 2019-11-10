LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Every week we showcase an animal from the Little Rock Animal Village that is up for adoption.

Betsy Robb joined us this morning with loveable and calm Bentley! Bentley is about 10 years old and the Animal Village believes he's a mix of golden retriever and shepherd.

Bentley is also house trained, very quiet, and does great with other pets!

Friends of the Animal Village will also be hosting 'Doggie Paddle Day' at War Memorial Pool on Sunday, October 13th.

Friends of the Animal Village

If you would like to adopt Bentley, you can stop by the Little Rock Animal Village located at 4500 Kramer Street.

For adoption information, call 501-376-3067 or click here.