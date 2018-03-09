LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Despite the holiday, many people worked this Labor Day, including those at the Humane Society of Pulaski County.

Volunteers called it Labrador Weekend, as they kept their doors open in hopes of increasing adoptions.

"Well we were driving down the road and we saw that it was open so we decided to come in because I wanted a puppy," Megan Herndon said.

Herndon knew she wanted a new puppy, but didn't know she'd get it for a special Labor Day price

for their 'Labrador Weekend.'

"A $50 adoption fee for any animal that's over 30 pounds or is over six months," Board President Debbie Howell said.

The Humane Society of Pulaski County is a private, no-kill shelter so every adoption fee

goes a long way.

"Why not adopt and get 'em out of there little kennels. Take 'em to a forever home," Herndon said.

The volunteers who care for the pets said they're constantly looking for more ways to

get them adopted.

"We are limited on intake because we understand that we can only care for so many," Howell said.

Staff said the promotions can help get animals in homes.

"We need to move those animals in order to bring in more because we get calls on needs every single day," Howell said.

Another thing that helps is training the animals.

"We get a lot of dogs that were strays or maybe didn't come from the best situations, so they didn't get a whole lot of training when they were younger," volunteer Troy Brazile said.

Simple skills like sit and lay down can make a big difference and make dogs seem more adoptable.

Volunteers go through a six-week program to learn how to train the dogs.

"We make them more appealing to the adopters and we make it more likely that they'll stay in the home they were adopted to because they've got manners," Brazile said.

When dogs are adopted the training doesn't have to stop. The humane society is starting a program that allows pet owners to bring them in and continue working on their skills.

