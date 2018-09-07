LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - In a Facebook post, the Humane Society of Pulaski County pleads for help to find homes for the many pets at the shelter by sharing a photo of a litter of abandoned one-month-old puppies.

They aren't asking you to adopt the puppies (they're too young). They are instead asking that you adopt some of the adoptable animals to clear up room for the puppies to be held until they are old enough.

During the month of July, the humane society is offering half off adoption fees.

© 2018 KTHV