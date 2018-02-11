LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - YOLO. An overused acronym for "You only live once." If you really only live once, then why not adopt?

Each week, we feature a pet up for adoption at the Little Rock Animal Village. Leslie Taylor from Friends of the Animal Village is here with Yolo.

He is a 2-month-old fuzzy, fur-ball of love! Yolo has only been at the village for a couple of weeks, but is ready to find a new home! He has all of his shots and is microchipped. And guess what? He's litter box trained!

He loves to snuggle and play and just wants to say if you only live once, adopt -- don't shop!

Yolo is at the Little Rock Animal Village. For adoption information, call 501-376-3067 or click here. The Little Rock Animal Village is located at 4500 Kramer Street.

