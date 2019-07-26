LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Every week we showcase an animal from the Little Rock Animal Village that is up for adoption. Leslie Taylor with Friends of the Animal Village joined us this morning with Tiko.

Tiko is a 3-month-old lab and golden retriever mix who loves to play!

He is a fairly good-sized dog and gets along great with other dogs. Tiko has big, beautiful eyes like a person would have.

The Little Rock Animal Village is still overwhelmed with new animals coming in all the time, so they're sponsoring adoption fees AGAIN this weekend July 26-27.

All adoption fees are waived, and all animals are sterilized, vaccinated, and microchipped. For $0 you can’t beat that deal! The Little Rock Animal Village is located at 4500 Kramer Street.

They took in 100 animals just last week, you’ll surely find the right one for you!