SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — The Lancaster Animal Project in Saline County is stepping up to help families in need during the COVID-19 crisis.

Jennifer Lancaster, the founder of TLAP, is helping families struggling to keep their pets fed.

"We've already seen an increase in dumped animals, whether it be in the streets or in the shelters,” said Lancaster. "If we can help people remain unified with their pets through this, that's definitely a goal."

Once the COVID-19 crisis started impacting Saline County families, Lancaster knew she needed to do more so animals wouldn't have to suffer.

"We have ample food on hand, and we will get that to them as quickly as possible,” said Lancaster.

Lancaster created a website for families who've lost their jobs and income where you can go to apply for help feeding your pets while times are uncertain.

"There's a box there on the page, you put your email address, your contact information, and tell us what happened,” said Lancaster.



The organization also has grants available that cover medical costs for pets who get sick or hurt during this time.

"Those things can get pretty costly,” said Lancaster. “We will either come in and supplement or cover the cost of that."

It's not uncommon for a pet owner to surrender their animal during hard times. That's why Lancaster's mission is to do what she can to keep pets off the streets and out of shelters.

"This was a no-brainer for us,” she said.

The pet food and grant assistance are available to Saline County residents only; however, that will change in the near future.

If you need help with your pet, go to lancasteranimalproject.com to apply.

