LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Betsy Robb from Friends of the Animal Village in Little Rock brought back Wednesday and Pugsley aka members of The Addams Family to our morning show!

These two cuties came into the shelter at just a couple of weeks old. They will be available to adopt on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

The Animal Village has a half-off adoption special for Black Friday happening today and tomorrow only. So, that means all adoptions are $45 and they are only open until noon!

There are over 100 animals that are available for adoption, so go give these friends a home!

