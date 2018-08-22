LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With a record 81 dogs and cats adopted over the weekend during Clear the Shelter Days, the Little Rock Animal Village wants to remind pet owners of the importance of spaying and neutering their animals.

On August 17 and 18, Friends of the Animal Village sponsored a Clear the Shelter event to promote adoption and to give the opportunity for stray and surrendered dogs and cats a chance to find forever homes.

Starting Friday morning and throughout Saturday, the Animal Village offered animals with no adoption fees (normally between $80-$100). All of the pets, 46 cats and 35 dogs, will be vaccinated and sterilized before released to their new homes. Cats are also microchipped.

“It’s important to use an opportunity like this to promote the importance of spaying and neutering because as long as owners fail to take care of this simple task we will continue to have an over-population problem,” said Animal Village Manager Tracy Roark.

“Over the last several years we have tried to make it as easy as possible to adopt with the plan to reduce the number of unwanted pets. It is working and we have seen a decrease in the number of animals entering the shelter,” he said.

Located at 4500 Kramer Street, Little Rock Animal Village provides $25 vouchers – to Little Rock residents – that can be redeemed at participating veterinarian clinics for spaying or neutering. For more information contact the Animal Village at 501-376-3067. Click here to view available pets in need of homes and to learn of volunteer opportunities.

© 2018 KTHV