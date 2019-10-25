LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Every week we showcase an animal from Friends of the Animal Village that is up for adoption.

Betsy Robb joined us this morning with the lovely and cuddly Mr. Sinatra! Mr. Sinatra is an eight-week-old Siamese kitten, he is one of 79 cats available for adoption at the Little Rock Animal Village.

The cats and dogs at the Little Rock Animal Village need new homes, and you can take one home for FREE this weekend. The animal shelter is waiving adoption fees for all animals from October 25 to 26.

If you would like to adopt Bentley, you can stop by the Little Rock Animal Village located at 4500 Kramer Street.

For adoption information, call 501-376-3067 or click here.

