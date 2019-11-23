CABOT, Ark — After Major's owner passed and was surrendered to the shelter, he was adopted by a family who then gave him back after a surgery revealed a malignant mass.
According to the City of Cabot Animal Shelter, the 76 pound American Bulldog Mix is in desperate need of pampering and love while he recovers from his medical surgeries— the last one having to amputate one of his legs to remove the cancer.
If you are interested in providing Major a warm, indoor, and loving foster home to a dog that's been through a tough time, the City of Cabot Animal Shelter asks that you apply to be a foster as soon as you can.
All the necessary vetting expenses are covered by the shelter and he is neutered and fully vaccinated.