CABOT, Ark — After Major's owner passed and was surrendered to the shelter, he was adopted by a family who then gave him back after a surgery revealed a malignant mass.

According to the City of Cabot Animal Shelter, the 76 pound American Bulldog Mix is in desperate need of pampering and love while he recovers from his medical surgeries— the last one having to amputate one of his legs to remove the cancer.

City of Cabot Animal Shelter The Cabot Animal Shelter will be open THIS SATURDAY for our End of t... he Month Adoption Event due to Thanksgiving falling on the last weekend of the month this year. Please stop by and see all of the wonderful animals we have available for adoption.

If you are interested in providing Major a warm, indoor, and loving foster home to a dog that's been through a tough time, the City of Cabot Animal Shelter asks that you apply to be a foster as soon as you can.

All the necessary vetting expenses are covered by the shelter and he is neutered and fully vaccinated.

Click here to apply to foster Major while he heals.