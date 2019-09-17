LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Editor's note: The video shown above is from Sept. 6, 2019.

Friends of the Animal Village, a volunteer support group of the Little Rock Animal Village, the city’s animal shelter, will sponsor $15 microchipping for dogs and cats at Bass Pro Shops.

This event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 2-5 p.m.

This is the fifth year FAV has sponsored low cost microchipping events at BPS. Microchipping will take place inside the store near the aquarium at the BPS store at One Bass Pro Way in Little Rock and will be done on a first-come, first-served basis.

Cash, credit and debit cards will be accepted. Microchipping will be performed by Dr. Brian Barron, veterinarian with Shackleford Road Veterinary Clinic.

