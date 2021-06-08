$15 Microchipping for dogs, cats to be held at Bass Pro Shops June 12

This is the sixth year FAV has sponsored low-cost microchipping events at Bass Pro Shops.

Friends of the Animal Village, a volunteer support group of the Little Rock Animal Village, the city’s animal shelter, will sponsor $15 microchipping for dogs and cats at Bass Pro Shops.

The event will take place on Saturday, June 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This is the sixth year FAV has sponsored low-cost microchipping events at Bass Pro Shops. Microchipping will take place in tents outside the store entrance at One Bass Pro Way in Little Rock and will be done on a first-come, first-served basis.

Cash, credit and debit cards will be accepted.

Microchipping will be performed by Dr. Brian Barron, a veterinarian with Shackleford Road Veterinary Clinic.

There are no income or residency restrictions. Petlink microchips will be used. After the chips are implanted, they must be registered online with Petlink for a one-time $9.99 fee.

Click here to download the registration form and bring it to the event already filled out.