LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Are you looking for an all around great dog? Look no further than Little Rock Animals Village's very own favorite, Banjo!

Banjo is about four years old and is an Australian Shepherd/Rottweiler mix. He has been at the Little Rock Animal Village since February 13.

He is the best boy at the shelter. He spends most of each day in the play yard with alternating dogs. He loves being outside keeping a watchful eye on the birds and squirrels in between naps in the sun.

He is house trained and great on lead. He's super smart and just patiently waiting for his perfect family. He's a big dog with a big heart and a gentle loving soul. No one can understand why this handsome gentleman continues to be overlooked.

This is a fantastic family dog!

