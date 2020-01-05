LITTLE ROCK, Ark — This good girl is Georgia!

She’s a five year old Anatolian shepherd, and thankfully heartworm negative.

She’s a big, sweet girl, weighing in at 80 pound! She’s already house-trained and is waiting patiently to find a new best friend to hang with.

You can now adopt Georgia at the Little Rock Animal Village virtually!

All you have to do is fill out an application and email it to LRAV. Once they have checked everything over and approve it, you can drive over there and pick up your furry friend.

You can download the application here. Link to Download application:

Or you can fill out the application and submit electronically here.

