LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Every week we showcase an animal from Friends of the Animal Village that is up for adoption.

Betsy Robb joined us this morning with the sweet, sweet Lacy! She started the morning at our show doing all kinds of tricks.

Lacy is a precious baby girl with beautiful brown eyes. She is about two years old and is a black lab mix. Right now, Lacy weighs about 35 pounds, so she just needs a couple of weeks of good groceries when she is adopted.

She has gray around her muzzle, which makes her a look a tad bit older, but hey wouldn't you have a little gray hair in her situation too?

If you would like to adopt Lacy, you can stop by the Little Rock Animal Village located at 4500 Kramer Street.

For adoption information, call 501-376-3067 or click here.

