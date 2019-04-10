LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Every week we showcase an animal from the Little Rock Animal Village that is up for adoption.

Betsy Robb joined us this morning with bat dog Matilda! She's about three months old and her bread is undetermined. Matilda has the most adorable 'bat-like' ears!

If you would like to adopt Matilda, you can stop by the Little Rock Animal Village located at 4500 Kramer Street.

For adoption information, call 501-376-3067 or click here.

