LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Meet Poppy!

This happy, playful baby is the last of her siblings who still needs a home. She’s about 3 months old and a hound mix.

She may look demure in this photo but she is a bundle of joy and full of puppy energy! Just look at those paws!

KTHV

Poppy is available at the Little Rock Animal Village if you want to adopt her!

The coronavirus pandemic has forced businesses across the country to shut down temporarily and that includes animal shelters.The Li ttle Rock Animal Village isn’t letting that stop them from helping animals find their forever home.

You can digitally adopt Poppy and bring her home just as easily!

You can download the application here. Or you can fill out the application and submit electronically here.

RELATED: Little Rock Zoo planning to reopen this summer with changes in place

RELATED: 5-year-old boy has close call with alligator in southern Arkansas town

RELATED: Should you be concerned about the bears being spotted in central Arkansas neighborhoods?