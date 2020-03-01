LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Betsy Robb from Friends of the Animal Village stopped by this morning, and she brought Rerun with her!

Rerun, a senior pup, is supposedly an 18-year-old dog but we aren't sure if we believe that because he is a spry young man. He is a super sweet boy who is very calm.

If you're wondering where the name rerun came from, it was from a previous owner. He was actually an owner-surrender pup at the Little Rock Animal Village.

If you're looking for a quiet lap dog, Rerun is the man for you. If you've got the cold, January blues, this pup will warm you right up!

Rerun's adoption fee is $90. He is already neutered and microchipped. Plus, he will be up-to-date on vaccinations.

You can adopt Rerun at the Little Rock Animal Village located at 4500 Kramer Street. For adoption information, call 501-376-3067 or click here.

