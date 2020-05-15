LITTLE ROCK, Ark — We want to introduce you to a special dog at the Little Rock Animal Village. Her name is Rita!

Rita has been at the LRAV for at least three weeks.

Couldn't you just stare at her sweet face all day?

She’s an Australian Cattle dog/ Blue Heeler mix, so she has a lot of energy. She is very playful and is always on the move.

She’s about 3 or 4 years old and is heart-worm positive.

A large number of the animals that come to the Little Rock Animal Village every day are heartworm positive. Although it is inexpensive to prevent them, treating heartworms is quite costly, and the Little Rock Animal Village simply does not have the funds to treat every heartworm positive animal. The Animal Village need donations for their heart-worm treatments.

You can donate here.

You can now adopt Rita at the Little Rock Animal Village virtually!

All you have to do is fill out an application and email it to LRAV. Once they have checked everything over and approve it, you can drive over there and pick up your furry friend.

