LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Animal Village has the sweetest girl named Sadie and she needs a forever home.

Sadie is about 14 weeks old and is a Shepard-mix pupper. This sweet girl is extremely soft, so she's great to snuggle with. She is your typical puppy who loves to play hard and nap hard.

She came to the Little Rock Animal Village a couple of weeks ago with a few siblings, but they have all been adopted. Sadie girl is the last one left of her litter.

The animal village sterilizes, vaccinates and microchips every animal that comes through, so you don't have to worry about any of that! The aoption fee is $90!

If you would like to adopt Sadie, you can stop by the Little Rock Animal Village located at 4500 Kramer Street.

For adoption information, call 501-376-3067 or click here.

