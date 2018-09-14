Each week, we feature a pet up for adoption at the Little Rock Animal Village. Betsy Robb from Friends of the Animal Village is here with Scooter.

Scooter is an 8-month-old, Orange Tabby who loves attention. He is people focused, loves to snuggle and is needing a forever home!

He is neutered and vaccinated, and just needs someone to love him!

The Little Rock Animal Village is trying to build its foster program for puppies and kittens. Volunteer fosters are needed when puppies or kittens enter the shelter that are too young for adoption.

They need a temporary foster home for a few weeks to grow. All supplies and medical care are provided by the Little Rock Animal Village.

Please email VolunteersFAV@gmail.com if you are interested in attending a Fostering Class.

