LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Every week we showcase an animal from Friends of the Animal Village that is up for adoption.

Betsy Robb joined us this morning with sweet and playful Stormy! Stormy is a two-year-old kitten. She is already spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped.

If you would like to adopt Stormy, you can stop by the Little Rock Animal Village located at 4500 Kramer Street.

For adoption information, call 501-376-3067 or click here.

