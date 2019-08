Every week we showcase an animal from the Little Rock Animal Village that is up for adoption.

Betsy Robb joined us this morning with Tasuki!

Tasuki is three months old and weighs about 17 pounds! He is a shy and timid puppy. Tasuki needs a patient and calm family.

If you want to adopt little Tasuki, you can stop by the Little Rock Animal Village located at 4500 Kramer Street. For adoption information, call 501-376-3067 or click here.

The village will be closed this weekend for Labor Day.

