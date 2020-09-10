Princess is a dog who thinks she's a cat and she's just looking for a family to love

This little girl is Miss Personality and will be the center of attention wherever she goes! She would make a great companion for just about anyone.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Sweet little Princess is a 3-year-old “pomchi,” a Pomeranian/Chihuahua mix.

She is super smart and very high energy. She weighs just 9 lbs. and wants to be with her person most of the time.

Princess thinks she is a cat as she enjoys standing on tables and sitting on the window sill. She is great with other dogs of all sizes and can out-run and out-jump most of them!

She is housetrained, as long as she is with an attentive person taking her out on a regular basis.

This little girl is Miss Personality and will be the center of attention wherever she goes! She would make a great companion for just about anyone.

Princess does shed, but is not the type of dog that needs to be professionally groomed.