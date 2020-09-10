Princess is a dog who thinks she's a cat and she's just looking for a family to love

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Sweet little Princess is a 3-year-old “pomchi,” a Pomeranian/Chihuahua mix.
She is super smart and very high energy. She weighs just 9 lbs. and wants to be with her person most of the time.
Princess thinks she is a cat as she enjoys standing on tables and sitting on the window sill. She is great with other dogs of all sizes and can out-run and out-jump most of them!
She is housetrained, as long as she is with an attentive person taking her out on a regular basis.
This little girl is Miss Personality and will be the center of attention wherever she goes! She would make a great companion for just about anyone.
Princess does shed, but is not the type of dog that needs to be professionally groomed.
If you'd like to adopt Princess, you can visit the Little Rock Animal Village website.