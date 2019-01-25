PULASKI COUNTY, Ark — Pet owners in Pulaski County may have to start registering their pets if an ordinance moves forward. It would be a similar ordinance that you see in Little Rock, North Little Rock or Sherwood that requires pet owners to license their pets.

The unincorporated areas of Pulaski County don't require this currently, but an ordinance is being reworked to potentially put a vote before the quorum court.

"So that when these animals get lost or abandoned, they can be found or returned back to their owners," said Julie Blackwood, District 4 Justice of the Peace.

Blackwood is heading up the effort to require pet owners living in unincorporated areas of license their cats and dogs. The ordinance was up for a vote this week, but it was sent back to committee after people voiced their concerns.

"Some people were unhappy with the cost on it so we do need to look at the cost," Blackwood said.

This animal ordinance would require pet owners to pay a fee. As its written now, for fixed and microchipped pets, a lifetime license would cost $5. For fixed without a chip, it would cost $10 dollars for a 3-year license. For unfixed, it would cost $35 dollars for a 3-year license. Revenue collected would cover the cost of administering the licenses, a responsibility that falls on veterinarians.

"A lot of people move out to the county to get away from all the different ordinances and laws the city puts on city limits," said Aaron Robinson, District 11 Justice of the Peace.

Many of the people who would be impacted with this live in northeast Pulaski County in District 11. Robinson sees a district largely opposed to the idea.

The county has a reputation as a dumping ground.

“It is a problem, it is a big problem," Robinson said.

Blackwood believes it could help limit animal dumping because licensed pets could be traced back to their owner.

“It is a big help to them. They don’t realize how big of a help it is if their animals get lost or if they get dumped out there," Blackwood said.

“The people within city limits are the ones dumping out in the county, it’s not county people dumping in unincorporated areas," Robinson said.

As Blackwood revisits the ordinance, she plans to lower the fees. Right now there isn't a timeline on when it might go back up for a vote.

“I kind of hope it just goes away," Robinson said.