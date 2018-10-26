LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Each week, we feature a pet up for adoption at the Little Rock Animal Village. Leslie Taylor from Friends of the Animal Village is here with Quinn.

11-month-old Quinn is a stray and was brought into the Animal Village. She is a terrier mix with a big playful heart.

Quinn rides smoothly in cars and takes a bath really well! She is needing a home with an area she can run around in!

She is at the Little Rock Animal Village, ready to be adopted! For adoption information, call 501-376-3067 or click here. The Little Rock Animal Village is located at 4500 Kramer Street.

Santa Paws is coming to Little Rock and tickets are on sale NOW!

It's the most wonderful fundraiser of the year. Join Santa Paws as they celebrate another year of saving lives with the Little Rock Animal Village. As always there will be great food, an open bar, a fabulous silent auction with one of a kind items and entertainment.

Your ticket purchase will come with a pass for any of our 2019 low-cost microchip events at Bass Pro Shops, allowing you to have your pets microchipped for free at the event of your choice.

