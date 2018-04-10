PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KTHV) - A pack of stray dogs in Pine Bluff has the attention of residents, rescue organizations and even prison officials. This happened after they started becoming frequent visitors around one of the state's correctional facilities.

Now a rescue program that works inside that prison is getting creative to save the dogs.

"They're not feral. They're coming up to our volunteers. So, we feel like there's a chance at one time they may have been pets,” said Carrie Kessler, executive director of Last Chance Arkansas.

Wednesday, Sept. 3, a Last Chance Arkansas volunteer, doing work for Arkansas Paws in Prison, spotted nearly a dozen dogs hanging out outside the walls of the Pine Bluff Complex.

"She actually stopped. She had some dog food and treats in her car. So she got out, she interacted with the dogs, she met them, she petted some of them, so she feels like they're going to be adoptable. We feel like they may have actually belonged to someone at some time, but obviously, they don't now. They're very skinny. They're malnourished. And we want to try to help them," Kessler said.

Kessler said there are a couple of issues: While ADC is supportive of getting the dogs rehomed, capturing dogs that close to a prison produces security challenges. Meaning rescuers are going to have to get creative. Second, rescuing that many dogs, especially strays, at one time is very expensive.

"There's a lot involved in rescuing these dogs,” Kessler said. “First of all, we have to catch them if they don't immediately come to us. Sometimes they have to be trapped. Sometimes we work with animal control and trap the dogs. We bring them into our organization. We have several vets we work with. We will be working probably with Chenal Valley Animal Hospital in Little Rock, so we have to get the dogs transported from Pine Bluff to Little Rock."

We're talking around $450 a dog, just to get them healthy enough to go to foster homes. That's why Last Chance Arkansas is appealing to the public to help them front the cost.

"Most of our dogs that come into Last Chance Arkansas will go through Paws in Prison, where they are fully trained, and they’re made available to the public for adoption. That is our goal,” Kessler said.

Last Chance Arkansas is working with ADC to find a day soon they can all work together to catch the dogs. So if you would like to donate or have some creative ideas that Last Chance Arkansas could use to catch the dogs, visit their Facebook page here.

