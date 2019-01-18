LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — UPDATE: Rocky has already been adopted!

Rocky is a 10-year-old dog who is heartworm-positive. He needs a home and will receive free treatment from the Little Rock Animal Village.

He's a very calm dog that would make a great companion.

The Animal Village is holding a microchipping fundraiser to benefit the microchipping fund. They want to raise enough money to provide microchips for every adopted pet this year.

They will microchip for $15 each from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 23 at Bass Pro Shops to raise the money.