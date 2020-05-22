LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Say hello to Sargent!!

Sargant is a gentle giant and is now available for adoption at the Little Rock Animal Village.

He is very sweet pup and just a big ‘ole couch potato. Pictures and videos just don’t do him justice.

When you see him in person, he’s so big, but he is a very laid-back guy. He’s also not very into running around.

KTHV

Sargent is heart worm positive, but Little Rock Animal Village’s heartworm fund will take care of all his needs. Through their Heartworm Fund, they are able to help adopters with the cost of treatment so that heartworms are no longer a deterrent to adoption.

If you would like to donate, click here.

Friends of the Animal Village also has new merchandise available! FAV hats that are all cloth with their logo! They also say adopt, donate, foster, and volunteer! If you want one, reach out to Friends of Animal Village on Facebook.

LRAV

