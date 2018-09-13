SHERWOOD, Ark. (KTHV) - The Sherwood Animal Shelter has had a busy and emotional few days. Yesterday, the shelter announced that they were at max capacity and they would have to euthanize dogs if adoptions weren't made that day.

They took to social media, asking followers to share the post to encourage adoptions. Luckily, the post reached 2,900 shares, which helped lead to two adoptions and two dogs pulled for rescue. However, the shelter is still looking for help.

Despite saving four animals, the shelter still has dogs in overflow kennels. To encourage adoptions, the shelter is offering to wave adoption fees for dogs and cats that are already spayed or neutered.

If you're interested in adopting from the shelter, they are open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. They are open from 12 - 4 p.m. on Saturday.

