LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Every Friday we feature a pet up for adoption at the Little Rock Animal Village, and this week Betsy Robb with a very curious kitty named Simba Ray.

Simba is around 2 years old, and was actually adopted from the Animal Village two years ago, but when her new owner got sick and could no longer care for her, she was brought back.

Simba is very sweet and is already declawed and micro-chipped.

The public is invited to come out to the Little Rock Animal Village on Saturday, April 13 at 5 p.m. for an overview of how last year went, as well as a discussion of the village's goals for 2019. They will have snacks and other refreshments.

RSVP to the Facebook event and they will remind you about it.