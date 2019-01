LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Skylar is a 1-year-old wire-haired terrier. Her icy blue eyes are so amazing!

She is heartworm positive but will receive treatment for free through the Friends of the Animal Village's Heartworm fund.

She's ready for a home!

The Village is holding a $15 microchipping event on Feb. 23 at Bass Pro Shops. This will help fund microchipping for all animals adopted in 2019.