LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Each week, we feature a pet up for adoption at the. Betsy Robb is here from Friends of the Animal Village is here with Squeak.

Squeak is a bundle of fun and fur -- he's super playful and affectionate!

He's got a neutral, gray coat with a darker tail. He's super soft and has bright eyes!

If you want to adopt Squeak, swing by the Friends of the Animal Village in Little Rock, located on 4500 Kramer Street.