'Sweeter than a bonbon,' Bon Bon needs a forever home!

Every week we showcase an animal from Friends of the Animal Village that is up for adoption.

Betsy Robb from Friends of the Animal Village joined us with sweet Bon Bon! Bon Bon is an eight-week-old Labrador Retriever puppy!

If you would like to adopt Bon Bon, you can stop by the Little Rock Animal Village located at 4500 Kramer Street.

For adoption information, call 501-376-3067 or click here.

