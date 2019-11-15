LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Every week we showcase an animal from Friends of the Animal Village that is up for adoption.

This week Betsey Robb brought three sweet kittens, Wednesday, Pugsley, and Cousin It, aka The Addam's Family!

They are newborn kittens so they are not ready for adoption yet.

Saturday, November 16th The Little Rock Animal Village will waive the adoption fee for animals.

If you would like to adopt a kitten, you can stop by the Little Rock Animal Village located at 4500 Kramer Street.

For adoption information, call 501-376-3067 or click here.

RELATED: 10,000 dogs needed for largest-ever study on aging

RELATED: Passenger who smuggled fat cat onto plane docked 400,000 flyer miles