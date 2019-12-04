LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Each week, we feature a pet up for adoption at the. Betsy Robb from Little Rock Friends of the Animal Village is here with Sharkboy and Jessie!

These two small, cute kittens are surprisingly not brothers, even though they both have exactly five stripes on their back.

Betsy said they are the sweetest kittens, and Sharkboy has PLENTY of energy to go around.

One of them was brought in only last week, while the other has been there for 5 weeks! They're both 8 weeks old and are now ready for adoption.