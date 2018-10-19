LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - You don't believe the story of the Great Pumpkin? How about the Great Pet?

Just in time for Halloween, here is Linus!

Each week, we feature a pet up for adoption at the Little Rock Animal Village, and this week we have 9-week-old Linus!

He is a Chihuahua and Beagle mix and has been in foster care with his two brothers and sisters. All of them are available for adoption.

Linus is a great snuggler, and he is also paper trained. He loves to play and gets a long with everybody!

For adoption information, call 501-376-3067 or click here. The Little Rock Animal Village is located at 4500 Kramer Street.

