LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Each week, we feature a pet up for adoption at the Little Rock Animal Village, and Betsy Robb from Friends of the Animal Village is here with Betty and Kels.

These two little girls are 9 weeks old and full of fun! They are extremely vocal, because girls just like to talk, ya know?

Betty and Kels are camera shy like every first-timer, but their soft fur outshines all of that.

The Little Rock Animal Village is located at 4500 Kramer Street, if you would like to stop by and give these babies a home!

For adoption information, call 501-376-3067 or click here.

.